Commissioner visits Fatuwali flood relief camp, reviews facilities for affected families

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen, MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, Parliamentary Secretary Development board MPA Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq, and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the flood relief camp at Government High school Fatuwali.

New clothes and shoes provided by the Punjab government were distributed among flood-affected families, while milk and fruit were given to children to meet their nutritional needs. Quality meals were served at the camp, with Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen joining women and children at the table, while Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar and Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq dined alongside the men.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner said the division is currently facing a medium-level flood. A total of 31 flood relief camps have been set up, where around 1,200 affected people are being provided with facilities. She added that fodder and feed are being supplied to 850 animals, while the Livestock Department has established camps to vaccinate livestock.

To prevent theft, all animals at the camps have been tagged and numbered.

Medical camps have also been established at all relief sites, offering free treatment to flood-affected families. mobile health vans and “Clinic-on-Wheels” units have been deployed in riverine and affected areas, ensuring door-to-door access to medical facilities.

The Commissioner noted that Rescue 1122 has set up rescue points that remain on alert at all times, while boating points have been established for timely evacuation in case of emergencies. “Flood-affected families are our guests,” Musarrat Jabeen said, adding that they are being provided three quality meals daily, along with clean drinking water, restroom facilities, and schooling opportunities for children. She also mentioned that toys were distributed among children at the camp to lift their spirits.