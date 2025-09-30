Commissioner visits FDA sports complex

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has affirmed the commitment to provide extensive and modern sports facilities to promote healthy activities, stating that the commendable FDA sports complex project will be made more attractive for citizens.

He made these remarks during a visit to FDA city Sargodha Road, where he inspected the indoor games facilities and progress of the under-construction buildings for Divisional Public school (DPS).

Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the commissioner on the sports complex, the available indoor game facilities, salient features, future development plans, and certain challenges.

The commissioner takes a detailed tour of the various sections of the FDA sports complex.

He highly appreciated the excellent management, security, cleanliness, pleasant environment, and the superb upkeep of the indoor game courts.

Commissioner expressed that the state-of-the-art facilities, including world-class modern amenities for men and women such as gymnasiums, swimming pools, badminton, basketball, and table tennis, are highly impressive.

Expressing his complete satisfaction and happiness, he called the Sports Complex a project of great importance and utility, praising the FDA's efforts in its establishment and management.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar also reviewed the progress of the under-construction Divisional Public School building in FDA City.

He ordered the first floor of the building to be completed quickly so that classes could begin soon, allowing citizens’ access to quality and affordable education near their homes.

He assured that steps would be taken to promptly provide the remaining funds for the project.