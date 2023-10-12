Commissioner visits FIC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) on Thursday and got briefing about hospital's annual budget and availability of medicines.

She examined the budget report and ordered for renovation work at the hospital.

She also called for an explanation from the Sui Gas Department over shortage of gas in the health facility. She ordered for effective planning to cope with the increasing number of patients at the hospital as well as provision of the best care to heart patients.