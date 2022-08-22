Commissioner visits flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan visited flood-hit areas of tehsil Kot Momin on Monday

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hussain Raza, Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Aliza Rehan and officers concerned were also present.

The commissioner met flood-affected people and asked them about the facilities being provided to them by the district administration. She was briefed by the local authorities that many houses in the area had been damaged due to floods.

Chief Engineer Canals Mirza Awais Baig also gave a briefing about the embankment, constructed for protection of Talibwala and adjacent villages from the floods in Chenab River.

He said that a 40-km embankment had been constructed at the banks of Chenab River, while Rs 400 million have been spent on the project.

He said that dwellers of 19 villages of Sargodha district and four villages of Chiniot district had been protected from the ravages of floods in Chenab with the construction of new embankment.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the Punjab government was standing with the flood and rain victims and all possible steps would be taken to provide them help. She also directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey to assess the damages.