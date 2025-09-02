Commissioner Visits Flood Relief Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen on Tuesday visited suburban areas of Bahawalpur to assess the ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. She inspected the relief camp established at Government Girls Elementary school, Jhok Shera, and personally distributed ration among the affected families.
During the visit, Commissioner Jabeen also reviewed the distribution of fodder for livestock and interacted with women and children residing at the camp to understand their immediate needs and concerns.
She was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq and other senior administrative officers. Medical and veterinary teams were present on-site, providing healthcare services to both residents and their animals.
Addressing the flood victims, Commissioner Jabeen assured them of the administration’s full support. “The district administration stands with you in this difficult time,” she said, adding that comprehensive rehabilitation measures would be taken under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Later, she visited Basti Daya Jhok Shera to inspect areas impacted by Sutlej River erosion. She directed concerned departments to strengthen protective measures and expedite efforts to safeguard vulnerable communities.
Commissioner Jabeen emphasized the optimal use of all available resources to ensure effective assistance and rehabilitation of those affected by the floods.
