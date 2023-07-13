Commissioner visits flood relief camp of Atari

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed on Thursday visited the flood relief camp of Atari along the River Sutlej and reviewed the relief operation.

Talking on the occasion, he lauded the efforts of district departments for making protective arrangements at River Sutlej in Okara and shifting people from river bed areas to safer places.

He expressed his satisfaction over the provision of facilities at flood relief camps.

The Commissioner directed all the departments concerned to keep an eye on the flood situation and provide all possible facilities to the people at the camps. He also directed that officers and staff of health department should present at flood relief camps and a sufficient stock of anti-venom vaccine and medicines for animals be made available.

Shoaib Iqbal Syed also directed the officers concerned to ensure better arrangements of food for people staying in relief camps.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Okara Dr Muhammad Zeshan Hanif, DPO Capt (R) Mansoor Aman and district emergency officer Zafar Iqbal briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements to cope with the possible flood situation.

Meanwhile, flood relief camps have been set up at Mapalke and Jandraka along the River Ravi to cope with flood situation.