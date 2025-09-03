Commissioner Visits Flood Relief Camps, Reviews Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:49 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan visited the flood relief camps set up at Theme Park and Multan Road Girls High School to review facilities for the flood-affected population
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan visited the flood relief camps set up at Theme Park and Multan Road Girls High school to review facilities for the flood-affected population.
She was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza. During the visit, the Commissioner met with families staying in the camps and inquired about the provision of facilities. She also inspected the medical center established at the camp to assess healthcare arrangements.
Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the Raiwind Tehsil Administration to launch systematic operations for draining floodwater from low-lying areas.
She said the affected families were being looked after like members of one family and all necessary facilities were being ensured in the camps.
She added that thousands of people have been shifted to safe locations across Lahore division, while livestock has also been relocated. Veterinary relief camps, mobile dispensaries, and medical units are actively providing services to both the affected people and their animals.
Commissioner Maryam Khan emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally monitoring all relief activities to ensure practical measures and facilities for the flood-affected citizens.
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events5 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day5 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs11 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case11 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance11 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents11 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan19 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast19 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival19 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations19 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles19 minutes ago