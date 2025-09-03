Commissioner visits flood relief camps, reviews arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan visited the flood relief camps set up at Theme Park and Multan Road Girls High school to review facilities for the flood-affected population.

She was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza. During the visit, the Commissioner met with families staying in the camps and inquired about the provision of facilities. She also inspected the medical center established at the camp to assess healthcare arrangements.

Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the Raiwind Tehsil Administration to launch systematic operations for draining floodwater from low-lying areas.

She said the affected families were being looked after like members of one family and all necessary facilities were being ensured in the camps.

She added that thousands of people have been shifted to safe locations across Lahore division, while livestock has also been relocated. Veterinary relief camps, mobile dispensaries, and medical units are actively providing services to both the affected people and their animals.

Commissioner Maryam Khan emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is personally monitoring all relief activities to ensure practical measures and facilities for the flood-affected citizens.