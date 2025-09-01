Commissioner visits flooded areas, reviews relief efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the flood-affected areas of Kot Momin last night to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations.

According to the Commissioner's spokesperson, during the visit, he met with affected residents and reviewed the measures being implemented to support them. He visited the Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Mudh Ranajha, which had been restored to functionality just a day after sustaining damage from floodwaters. He commended the swift response of the highways authorities for clearing the roads and restoring access to the area.

The Commissioner ensured that medical facilities were fully operational, with doctors, paramedical staff, and adequate supplies of medicines available at the RHC to serve those in need.

He also visited the relief camp established in Mudh Ranajha, where he interacted with displaced individuals and inspected the services being provided, including food distribution, medical aid, and temporary shelter.

Commissioner Awan assured the affected families that the administration is fully committed to providing all possible support and assistance until normalcy is restored. He emphasized that the flood crisis has strengthened the bond between the community and local administration, and that through collective efforts, the challenges will be overcome.