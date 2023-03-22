Commissioner visits flour distribution centers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday visited flour distribution centers and checked distribution of free flour among the registered people.

She along with Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar reached at Iqbal Stadium, Kaleem Shaheed Park and other points and checked duty of the officers and staff.

She also checked the process of scanning of national identity cards and provision of flour.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all arrangements at distribution centers were being monitored regularly while entire machinery of district administration was active and ensuring supply of free flour to the people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).