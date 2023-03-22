UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Flour Distribution Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Commissioner visits flour distribution centers

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday visited flour distribution centers and checked distribution of free flour among the registered people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Wednesday visited flour distribution centers and checked distribution of free flour among the registered people.

She along with Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar reached at Iqbal Stadium, Kaleem Shaheed Park and other points and checked duty of the officers and staff.

She also checked the process of scanning of national identity cards and provision of flour.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all arrangements at distribution centers were being monitored regularly while entire machinery of district administration was active and ensuring supply of free flour to the people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed All Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day essential in our national history: Ij ..

Pakistan Day essential in our national history: Ijaz

5 minutes ago
 PacWest Bancorp Latest US Bank in Trouble After De ..

PacWest Bancorp Latest US Bank in Trouble After Deposits Run, Cash Infusion

7 minutes ago
 45000 people died in TB diseases every year: Baloc ..

45000 people died in TB diseases every year: Balochistan Health Minister Syed Eh ..

5 minutes ago
 Muhammad Khan Bhatti remanded in FIA custody in mo ..

Muhammad Khan Bhatti remanded in FIA custody in money laundering case

5 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), to modernize ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), to modernize learning materials: VC AIOU

41 seconds ago
 Ombudsperson Punjab hears 8 cases

Ombudsperson Punjab hears 8 cases

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.