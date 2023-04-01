Commissioner visits flour distribution points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, along with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoiab Ali, Regional Police Officer Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui and District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, visited free flour distribution points, here on Saturday.

He talked to people and asked them about smooth distribution of the commodity and the problems being faced by them. He directed the staff at the centres to work with devotion and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the staff at the flour distribution points.