Commissioner visits football ground, library at Company Bagh

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the football ground and a library, established at the Company Bagh, here on Saturday.

Apart from reviewing the facilities, provided to players in the ground, he was briefed by Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir about construction of the stadium and the measures taken for welfare of players. He was informed that the floodlights football ground was constructed with Rs 65 million in which all necessary facilities were being provided to players and spectators. He said that more than 200 players from two clubs practise in the stadium on a daily basis and several tournaments had also been held there.

The commissioner said that more steps should be taken to find local talent so that Pakistan could be recognised internationally in football as well as other sports. He also inspected Company Bagh library and inquired about the facilities being provided to students present there.

Ajmal Bhatti emphasised the need to make available more research books in the library and take steps for digital facilities. He also made a detailed visit to the Company Bagh and was briefed about various projects, being carried out by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Director PHA Farooq Haider Aziz and COMC Tariq Paroya were also present.