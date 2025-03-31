Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Fountain House, Distributes Gifts Among Residents

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Commissioner visits Fountain House, distributes gifts among residents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited Fountain House on Eid-ul-Fitr, bringing a message

of love and happiness to the residents.

The management of Fountain House warmly welcomed him, expressing their gratitude

for his visit.

During his visit, the commissioner met with the residents, extended Eid greetings, and distributed

gifts and sweets, ensuring they felt included in the festive celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner emphasized true essence of Eid, saying that the

real joy of Eid lies in sharing happiness with others.

Celebrating with the residents of Fountain

House has been a truly memorable experience.

He also praised the efforts of the Fountain House administration, acknowledging their dedication to serving humanity.

“The management of Fountain House is doing commendable work. Their commitment to caring for those

in need is truly inspiring,” he remarked.

The commissioner urged people to care for their neighbours and those less fortunate, emphasizing

that true Eid is about spreading kindness and compassion.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

9 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

9 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

9 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

9 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

9 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

9 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan