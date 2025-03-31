Commissioner visits Fountain House, distributes gifts among residents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited Fountain House on Eid-ul-Fitr, bringing a message

of love and happiness to the residents.

The management of Fountain House warmly welcomed him, expressing their gratitude

for his visit.

During his visit, the commissioner met with the residents, extended Eid greetings, and distributed

gifts and sweets, ensuring they felt included in the festive celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner emphasized true essence of Eid, saying that the

real joy of Eid lies in sharing happiness with others.

Celebrating with the residents of Fountain

House has been a truly memorable experience.

He also praised the efforts of the Fountain House administration, acknowledging their dedication to serving humanity.

“The management of Fountain House is doing commendable work. Their commitment to caring for those

in need is truly inspiring,” he remarked.

The commissioner urged people to care for their neighbours and those less fortunate, emphasizing

that true Eid is about spreading kindness and compassion.