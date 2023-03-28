Commissioner visits free flour distribution centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited free flour distribution centre at hockey stadium, here on Tuesday.

She reviewed the distribution process as well as arrangements made by the district administration and expressed satisfaction.

The commissioner also visited stalls where vegetable ghee was being sold at concessional rate of Rs20 per kg. She checked the quality and prices and stock.

The commissioner was told that under the second phase, now two bags of 10kg were being given to people who have got one bag.

She said that sugar was also available at wholesale points at the rate of Rs 95 per kilogram during the month of Ramazan.