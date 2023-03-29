Commissioner visits free flour distribution centres

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited on Wednesday free flour distribution centres and inspected the process of flour distribution under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Saddiqui also accompanied him.

Both the officers reviewed the free flour distribution process, flour stock, attendance and availability of the staff deployed at Grand City Banquet Khushab Road, Happy Time Marriage Hall Satellite Town, Defence Orchard Queen's Road and Prime Care Marriage Hall near Gymkhana, besides the security arrangements.

The commissioner met people and asked them about the smooth supply of the commodity to them.

He said that as per directions of the Punjab caretaker chief minister, quota had been increased for providing free flour to citizens in Sargodha district, and now people coming to the centre would get two bags of flour at the same time.

He said that free flour was available 24 hours at four distribution points in the city, while at all centres, seating, shade and fans had been arranged for people.

Ajmal Bhatti said that more than 4.5 million bags of 10-kg of free flour were being distributed among more than 1.5 million deserving families across the division and so far more than 1.1 million flour bags had been distributed among the deserving people. The deputy commissioners of all districts were monitoring the flour distribution process themselves, he added.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the police force had been increased to complete free flour distribution process smoothly at the flour points. He also encouraged the police personnel deployed at the points and directed them to leave no stone unturned to ensure all possible help and service of the deserving people.