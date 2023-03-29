UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Free Flour Distribution Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner visits free flour distribution centres

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited on Wednesday free flour distribution centres and inspected the process of flour distribution under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Saddiqui also accompanied him.

Both the officers reviewed the free flour distribution process, flour stock, attendance and availability of the staff deployed at Grand City Banquet Khushab Road, Happy Time Marriage Hall Satellite Town, Defence Orchard Queen's Road and Prime Care Marriage Hall near Gymkhana, besides the security arrangements.

The commissioner met people and asked them about the smooth supply of the commodity to them.

He said that as per directions of the Punjab caretaker chief minister, quota had been increased for providing free flour to citizens in Sargodha district, and now people coming to the centre would get two bags of flour at the same time.

He said that free flour was available 24 hours at four distribution points in the city, while at all centres, seating, shade and fans had been arranged for people.

Ajmal Bhatti said that more than 4.5 million bags of 10-kg of free flour were being distributed among more than 1.5 million deserving families across the division and so far more than 1.1 million flour bags had been distributed among the deserving people. The deputy commissioners of all districts were monitoring the flour distribution process themselves, he added.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the police force had been increased to complete free flour distribution process smoothly at the flour points. He also encouraged the police personnel deployed at the points and directed them to leave no stone unturned to ensure all possible help and service of the deserving people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Marriage Road Sargodha Same Khushab All Million Flour

Recent Stories

Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in sup ..

Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

3 minutes ago
 NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

2 hours ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

2 hours ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

3 hours ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.