UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Free Flour Distribution Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner visits free flour distribution centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited a free flour distribution centre at Mela Mandi ground on Sunday to inspect the process and the facilities being provided to those coming to there by the district government.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali also accompanied him.

Mela Mandi ground centre is a big flour distribution centre where 80 counters are working 24/7 under the Prime Minister's Free Flour Ramazan package.

The commissioner met people and asked them about their difficulties in getting free flour.

He also asked about the behavior of the staff working at these centres. He reviewed security situation at the centre and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

Ajmal Bhatti said the government was utilising all possible resources to facilitate people. Provision of free flour to deserving people during Ramazan was a proof of its sincerity. He said 60 per cent free of flour distribution process had been completed across the district so far.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sargodha Sunday All Government Flour

Recent Stories

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

16 minutes ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

46 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.