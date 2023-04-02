Commissioner visits free flour distribution centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited a free flour distribution centre at Mela Mandi ground on Sunday to inspect the process and the facilities being provided to those coming to there by the district government.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali also accompanied him.

Mela Mandi ground centre is a big flour distribution centre where 80 counters are working 24/7 under the Prime Minister's Free Flour Ramazan package.

The commissioner met people and asked them about their difficulties in getting free flour.

He also asked about the behavior of the staff working at these centres. He reviewed security situation at the centre and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

Ajmal Bhatti said the government was utilising all possible resources to facilitate people. Provision of free flour to deserving people during Ramazan was a proof of its sincerity. He said 60 per cent free of flour distribution process had been completed across the district so far.