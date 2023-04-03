Commissioner visits free flour distribution centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday visited free flour distribution centre at Municipal Committee Shahpur tehsil and inspected the process of flour distribution under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Saddiqui also accompanied him. Both the officers reviewed the free flour distribution process, flour stock, attendance and availability of staff deployed at the centre, besides security arrangements.

The Commissioner met people and inquired them about the supply of commodity to them.

He said that as per directions of the Punjab caretaker chief minister, quota had been increased for providing free flour to citizens in Sargodha district, and now people coming to the centre would get two bags of flour at the same time.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts were monitoring the flour distribution process themselves, he added.

On the occasion, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that police force had been increased to complete free flour distribution process smoothly at the flour points.

He also encouraged the police personnel deployed at the points and directed them toleave no stone unturned for ensuring all possible help and service to the deserving people.