Commissioner Visits Free Flour Distribution Points To Check Flour Supply

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited the free flour distribution centres set up at Adiala Road, Naseerabad and Liaquat Bagh and checked the flour delivery process.

During the visit, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali was also with him.

The Commissioner and RPO reviewed and checked the arrangements for the supply of flour to the citizens. They also checked the quality of the flour and the weight of the bags.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the presence of the duty officers and the seating arrangements for men and women who came to get flour.

The flour supply had been increased at all free flour points and flour was available in sufficient quantity, he said adding, the citizens should show patience and cooperate with the administration.

The Punjab government took the initiative to provide relief to the poor and deserving families, he added.

"I am personally monitoring the flour delivery process and negligence on part of the officials will not be tolerated," he said.

The supply of free flour would continue till the 25th of Ramadan and no deserving family would be deprived of this facility of the government, he informed.

For the registration of all unregistered people in the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), a free shuttle service had also been started from all the free flour points to the office of the BISP, he said.

The shuttle service was a good initiative of the administration which had been started for the convenience of the people, he added.

The Commissioner also encouraged the officials posted at the points and advised them to leave no stone unturned to ensure all possible help and services to deserving persons.

