Commissioner visits free flour points, inspects arrangements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday inspected the flour points, set up at Tehsil Sillwanali and Sahiwal for supply of free flour to deserving people.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali also accompanied the commissioner.

The commissioner monitored ID card scanning at the counters, distribution of flour bags after record entry and said that transparency was the hallmark of the scheme on which there would be no compromise.

He checked the provision of seating for men and women and availability of drinking water at the centers.

Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said that the district administration had made extraordinary arrangements at the centers while the scheme would continue uninterrupted till 25th of Ramazan from 9 am to 5 pm.

The commissioner was told that three trucking points, special points in 15 union councils besides two utility stores had been set up to distribute 198,767 bags of flour among 66,256 beneficiaries of tehsil Sahiwal while in Sillanwali tehsil, there were five utility stores and three fair price shops set up in 19 union councils for free distribution of 215,208 bags of 10-kg flour among 71,736 beneficiaries.

As many as 12,997 bags of 10-kg flour were distributed among the deserving people on the first day across the district, the commissioner added.