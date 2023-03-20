UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Free Flour Points, Inspects Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner visits free flour points, inspects arrangements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday inspected the flour points, set up at Tehsil Sillwanali and Sahiwal for supply of free flour to deserving people.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali also accompanied the commissioner.

The commissioner monitored ID card scanning at the counters, distribution of flour bags after record entry and said that transparency was the hallmark of the scheme on which there would be no compromise.

He checked the provision of seating for men and women and availability of drinking water at the centers.

Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said that the district administration had made extraordinary arrangements at the centers while the scheme would continue uninterrupted till 25th of Ramazan from 9 am to 5 pm.

The commissioner was told that three trucking points, special points in 15 union councils besides two utility stores had been set up to distribute 198,767 bags of flour among 66,256 beneficiaries of tehsil Sahiwal while in Sillanwali tehsil, there were five utility stores and three fair price shops set up in 19 union councils for free distribution of 215,208 bags of 10-kg flour among 71,736 beneficiaries.

As many as 12,997 bags of 10-kg flour were distributed among the deserving people on the first day across the district, the commissioner added.

Related Topics

Water Sahiwal Sargodha Price Sillanwali Women From Flour

Recent Stories

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

27 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

27 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

42 minutes ago
 United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

56 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.