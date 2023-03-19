Commissioner visits free flour points, reviews arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Sunday visited the free flour points of Attock district and reviewed the arrangements.

During the visit, the commissioner was informed that 56 utility stores and 19 trucking points have been designated for the distribution of free flour while six points have been fixed for Punjab Social Protection Authority.

The poor and deserving people of the Attock district could get free flour from these points.

The commissioner also interacted with the people present at these points and inquired about the distribution of free flour.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the people and they would get full relief, particularly during Ramazan with this initiative taken by the Punjab government.

The commissioner also directed the DC Attock to increase free flour points and establish separate counters for male and female.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza distributed free flour among poor and deserving people in Fateh Jang area.