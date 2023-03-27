Commissioner visits free flour points to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday visited Double Road and Liaquat Bagh free flour distribution points and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema and Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nadarat Ali were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed the arrangements and monitored the national identity card scanning and record entry process at different counters set at free flour distribution points.

The Commissioner inquired from the citizens about the behaviour of the officials and the supply of flour.

He expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by the administration and issued instructions to the officials concerned to provide guidance to all the citizens who visit the points to get free flour.

The commissioner issued also instructions to the authorities concerned to increase the number of counters at all mega points, improve seating arrangements for the citizens, and ensure a transparent and dignified supply of flour to the people.

The government was striving to provide relief to the people particularly during Ramazan, he added.

Free flour was being provided to all the people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he informed.

Free shuttle service from free flour points to the office of BISP was also being provided for the registration of all unregistered people so that they could not face any inconvenience during Ramazan, he added.

The flour was being distributed among 482,000 deserving citizens across the district, he said adding, 11 mega free flour distribution centers were set up to facilitate them.

Three bags of free flour would be given to every deserving family and the process would continue till the 25th Ramazan.

Commissioner Rawalpindi also contacted the BISP authorities to provide free SMS service to the public.