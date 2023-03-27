UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Free Flour Points To Review Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Commissioner visits free flour points to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday visited Double Road and Liaquat Bagh free flour distribution points and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema and Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nadarat Ali were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed the arrangements and monitored the national identity card scanning and record entry process at different counters set at free flour distribution points.

The Commissioner inquired from the citizens about the behaviour of the officials and the supply of flour.

He expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by the administration and issued instructions to the officials concerned to provide guidance to all the citizens who visit the points to get free flour.

The commissioner issued also instructions to the authorities concerned to increase the number of counters at all mega points, improve seating arrangements for the citizens, and ensure a transparent and dignified supply of flour to the people.

The government was striving to provide relief to the people particularly during Ramazan, he added.

Free flour was being provided to all the people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he informed.

Free shuttle service from free flour points to the office of BISP was also being provided for the registration of all unregistered people so that they could not face any inconvenience during Ramazan, he added.

The flour was being distributed among 482,000 deserving citizens across the district, he said adding, 11 mega free flour distribution centers were set up to facilitate them.

Three bags of free flour would be given to every deserving family and the process would continue till the 25th Ramazan.

Commissioner Rawalpindi also contacted the BISP authorities to provide free SMS service to the public.

Related Topics

Visit Road Rawalpindi Bagh SMS Family All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before c ..

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before court in seven cases

51 minutes ago
 PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection aga ..

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection again: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

4 hours ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.