Commissioner Visits Free Medical Relief Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq along with Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Range Shaukat Abbas Sunday visited the free medical relief camp established at Garah Rehman for the treatment of flood victims on behalf of Pakistan Kidney Center.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dera Ismail Khan was also with him. Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division inspected the overall arrangements in the medical relief camp and while meeting the patients inquired about the health facilities provided in the camp.

A briefing was given to Commissioner Dera Division and RPO regarding the services provided in the medical relief camp, on which Commissioner Dera Division also appreciated the relief activities carried out by Pakistan Kidney Center.

Commissioner Dera Division Aamir Afaq said that the government and the administration are taking various measures to provide relief to the flood victims, restore the infrastructure and resettle the victims.

Similarly, various medical camps were also established so that not only the victims could be protected from epidemics in the affected areas, but also health facilities could be provided nearby instead of going to distant areas.

On this occasion, the Regional Police Officer said that they would go their efforts until the complete recovery of the victims. He said the administration would have the full support of the police department to ensure timely measures.

