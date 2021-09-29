Commissioner visits fruit & vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and reviewed the bidding process of different vegetables and fruits.

The Commissioner went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of bidding to discourage the unfair increase in prices of wholesale. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of bidding and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said the divisional and district administration were very serious to control the prices of essential items.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the auctions.

He asked the DCs and ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures be taken for supply in case of shortage any item.

He also went to farmer platform and checked the facilities and record of Mandi App.

He checked the cleanliness situation in the vegetable market and directed the FWMC to make a necessary arrangements. He also reviewed the security arrangements.

Market Committee representative briefed about the bidding process and prices of potato, tomatoand onion.