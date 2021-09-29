UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner visits fruit & vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and reviewed the bidding process of different vegetables and fruits.

The Commissioner went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of bidding to discourage the unfair increase in prices of wholesale. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of bidding and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said the divisional and district administration were very serious to control the prices of essential items.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the auctions.

He asked the DCs and ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures be taken for supply in case of shortage any item.

He also went to farmer platform and checked the facilities and record of Mandi App.

He checked the cleanliness situation in the vegetable market and directed the FWMC to make a necessary arrangements. He also reviewed the security arrangements.

Market Committee representative briefed about the bidding process and prices of potato, tomatoand onion.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Price Market

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

18 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

19 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

21 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

34 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

34 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.