Commissioner Visits Fruit Vegetable Market

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner visits fruit vegetable market

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal visited Bahawalpur Vegetable and Fruit Market today.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Faisal Kamran and other administrative officers. Commissioner inspected the auction process at the market. He inspected the prices and quality of fruits and vegetables. He directed the vendors to categorize vegetables and fruits according to their qualities and give a receipt after the auction.

 He said that legal action should be taken against the hoarders and overchargers. Commissioner got one commission agent and two sellers arrested for overpricing. He directed to further improve the sanitation arrangements in the market and ensure implementation of SOPs for protection from coronavirus. He also visited the meat market and directed the police to register cases against the butchers overpriced meat. He said that meat sellers involved in illegal profiting and adulteration do not deserve any concession.

