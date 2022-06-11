UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Commissioner visits fruit, vegetable market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad Saturday visited vegetable & fruit market and checked the availability of food items.

He directed the market committee to pay special attention on the demand and supply of commodities.

During his visit, he ordered for ensuring availability of quantity standard vegetable and displayed price lists at conspicuous places in shops as well as on time.

He said that the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner.

Later on, he inspected various stalls and checked the quality of vegetables and fruitsDeputy Director technical Rana Shahid and EADA Tariq Mehmood were also present.

