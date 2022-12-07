Commissioner visits garments city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz visited garment city, Khurrianwala, on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh accompanied the commissioner.

The officers went to different sections of a textile unit where they were briefed by its chief executive officer Shahid Nazir about preparation of cloth for garments, its quality and packing etc.

They hailed the facilities being provided to workers in the textile unit and assured of redressing the problems of the industry.