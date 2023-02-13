Commissioner visits general bus stand, ladies park

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the General Bus Stand (GBS), botanical garden, ladies park on Monday and inspected the facilities there.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, the commissioner stressed provision of better facilities for passengers at the GBS during his visit. He ordered to fix sheds and build double-storey shops to increase revenue of the bus stand.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti issued orders for water testing of the filtration plant installed at the stand. He also met the passengers during inspection and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Later, he also planted a sapling at the GBS premises.

Ajmal Bhatti also inspected Rehmat-ul-Alamin Park and directed the PHA officials to make all safety arrangements to ensure better maintenance of plants and to appoint only women personnel on duty in the women's park, company garden so that women coming their feel safe. He also visited the botanical garden and described it as a great historical gift to the citizens.

The PHA officials also gave a detailed briefing about the steps taken so far, ongoing projects, future plans and arrangements for spring planting.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Secretary DRTA Muhammad Tahir, Deputy Director Admin PHA Shafiq Niazi and COMC Tariq Paroya, Malik Zafar were also with him.