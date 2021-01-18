UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits General Hospital Samanabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Government General Hospital Samanabad to review the medical and administrative matters, here on Monday.

He checked the medical facilities being provided to patients in different wards including OPD, emergency, medical, eye, etc.

He also inspected the arrangements for the attendants of the patients and availability of other medical facilities.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure implementation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

He talked to patients and their attendants and inquired about medical facilities being provided to them.

He checked the availability of medicines and said there should be no complaint about purchase of medicines from medical stores.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, Medical Superintendent and others were accompanied.

