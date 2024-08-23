Commissioner visits Govt Mola Bakhsh hospital

Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Friday inspected the Govt Mola Bakhsh Hospital Sargodha and reviewed the ongoing development and renovation work

He visited various wards, met patients’ attendants, and inquired about the cooperation

of the hospital staff and provided facilities.

Jahazeb Awan emphasized that there would be no compromise on the quality

of construction materials, furniture, and other equipment.

He urged the contractor to complete all work as per the scheduled timeline.

In a meeting with young doctors, the commissioner said, "You are our future,

and we have high expectations from you." He encouraged the doctors to serve

patients with devotion.

On the occasion, Superintendent Engineer Building Amanat Ali, briefed that

construction and renovation work of three government hospitals in Sargodha,

at an estimated cost of Rs 850 million, was underway.

The construction of the new block of Govt Mola Bakhsh Hospital had been

completed, while old block would be shifted here by the end of this month

to start its renovation.

He was informed that the hospital would be equipped with two new state-of-the-art

operation theaters, a 20-bed labor room, nursery, laboratory, wards, blood bank,

mosque, rest house, and security room.

After the upgrade, the hospital's bed capacity would increase to 100.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Yasir Bhatti, Director Development Bilal

Hassan, MS Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif, and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid

Imran were also present.