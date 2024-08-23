Commissioner Visits Govt Mola Bakhsh Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Friday inspected the Govt Mola Bakhsh Hospital Sargodha and reviewed the ongoing development and renovation work
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan on Friday inspected the Govt Mola Bakhsh Hospital Sargodha and reviewed the ongoing development and renovation work.
He visited various wards, met patients’ attendants, and inquired about the cooperation
of the hospital staff and provided facilities.
Jahazeb Awan emphasized that there would be no compromise on the quality
of construction materials, furniture, and other equipment.
He urged the contractor to complete all work as per the scheduled timeline.
In a meeting with young doctors, the commissioner said, "You are our future,
and we have high expectations from you." He encouraged the doctors to serve
patients with devotion.
On the occasion, Superintendent Engineer Building Amanat Ali, briefed that
construction and renovation work of three government hospitals in Sargodha,
at an estimated cost of Rs 850 million, was underway.
The construction of the new block of Govt Mola Bakhsh Hospital had been
completed, while old block would be shifted here by the end of this month
to start its renovation.
He was informed that the hospital would be equipped with two new state-of-the-art
operation theaters, a 20-bed labor room, nursery, laboratory, wards, blood bank,
mosque, rest house, and security room.
After the upgrade, the hospital's bed capacity would increase to 100.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Yasir Bhatti, Director Development Bilal
Hassan, MS Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif, and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid
Imran were also present.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..2 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident3 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam3 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB3 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority3 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM3 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister3 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case3 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner3 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui3 hours ago