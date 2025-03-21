Commissioner Visits Govt Slaughterhouse
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Syed Mutasim Billah Shah conducted a surprise inspection of the government slaughterhouse.
During the inspection, it was revealed that the cleanliness arrangements in the slaughterhouse were not satisfactory, the arrangements for storing meat according to hygiene rules were poor, while the concerned staff were also neglecting their responsibilities.
The Commissioner immediately called an emergency meeting of the officers of the concerned departments and directed them to complete all the necessary steps within two days.
The meeting was attended by Livestock Department Kohat, Dr. Asif Junaid, District Health Officer, Dr. Fazal Mola, Deputy Director Halal Food Safety Authority, Kamran Khan, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and other concerned officers.
The Commissioner made it clear that no compromise would be made on hygiene principles in any butchery, broiler shop or hotel in Kohat Division.
He directed the district administration and the Food Authority to ensure regular inspections and take strict action against those involved in poor hygiene or selling substandard food.
APP/azq/378
