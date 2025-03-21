Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Govt Slaughterhouse

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Commissioner visits govt slaughterhouse

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Syed Mutasim Billah Shah conducted a surprise inspection of the government slaughterhouse.

During the inspection, it was revealed that the cleanliness arrangements in the slaughterhouse were not satisfactory, the arrangements for storing meat according to hygiene rules were poor, while the concerned staff were also neglecting their responsibilities.

The Commissioner immediately called an emergency meeting of the officers of the concerned departments and directed them to complete all the necessary steps within two days.

The meeting was attended by Livestock Department Kohat, Dr. Asif Junaid, District Health Officer, Dr. Fazal Mola, Deputy Director Halal Food Safety Authority, Kamran Khan, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and other concerned officers.

The Commissioner made it clear that no compromise would be made on hygiene principles in any butchery, broiler shop or hotel in Kohat Division.

He directed the district administration and the Food Authority to ensure regular inspections and take strict action against those involved in poor hygiene or selling substandard food.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

10 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

10 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

10 hours ago
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

11 hours ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

11 hours ago
 Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terror ..

Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

11 hours ago
 Groom murdered just three days after wedding

Groom murdered just three days after wedding

11 hours ago
 Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrash ..

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan