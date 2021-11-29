Commissioner visits Grain Markets of Bahawalpur, Dera Bakha to check prices of fertilizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Monday visited Bahawalpur Grain Market and Dera Bakha Market to inspect the supply of urea fertilizer at the rates fixed by the government.

He was accompanied by SP Special Branch Habib-ur-Rehman Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zahid Hussain and officials of the Agriculture Department.

The commissioner expressed his resolve to ensure the supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers at the rate fixed by the government at Rs 1768 and strongly discouraged the role of middlemen.

He checked the record of the supply of urea fertilizer available on the spot. He said the control room established by district administration should be informed about the dealers selling urea fertilizer at higher prices.

The administrative officers should take steps to ensure the supply of agricultural fertilizers to the farmers at the fixed rates issued by the government.

He further said the monitoring system would be made more effective to stop the smuggling of agricultural fertilizers. The dealers of agricultural fertilizers should display the price lists in prominent places.