Commissioner visits Hayatabad flour distribution center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair along with Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad on Monday visited the free flour distribution centre established for the poor and deserving beneficiaries in Hayatabad Peshawar.

The Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about desk arrangements for the distribution of wheat flour at the centre. The Commissioner also visited all counters as well as waiting, seating and exit and entry points. He also obtained information from the beneficiaries who had come to the centre for free flour and gave necessary instructions to the district administration for ensuring the flour distribution in the best possible manner.

He also directed the police to provide complete security inside and at the exit and entry points of the flour distribution centres. He also directed the traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the main road.

The Commissioner directed the district administration to provide sufficient phone numbers with the app and take strict disciplinary action against negligent flour dealers.