Commissioner visits Head Sulemanki to inspect flood situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar visited Head Sulemanki and reviewed the possible flood situation and was briefed about the related arrangements.

Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfikar Ahmed Bhawan, Deputy Commissioner Okara Dr. Zeeshan Hanif, and officers of relevant departments were also present.

Commissioner directed that the people living in the river bed should be shifted to safe places along with their livestock and flood relief camps should also be established near the river.

He directed the officers of the health department to ensure the supply of medicines to the medical camp.

Irrigation Department should inform about the flood situation after every hour.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division also directed district administrations to adopt a coordinated strategy to deal with any worst situation with the help of the Police and Pakistan Army.

Dr. Ehtesham Anwar said that shifting people and cattle from the riverside areas to safe places should be completed as soon as possible. He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements for the flood situation.