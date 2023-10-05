Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Health Centers, Inspected Performance Of Polio Vaccinating Teams

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Commissioner visits health Centers, inspected performance of polio vaccinating teams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider paid a surprise visit to Taluka Daur and went around Taluka Hospital Daur, Rural Health Center Bandhi and EPI Center set up at Basic Health Unit Karim Bux Dahri and inspected the performance of polio vaccinating teams.

Transit and fix points on the consecutive second day of the National Anti-Polio Campaign.

The commissioner visited other areas of the taluka Daur and collected information about polio teams from the area residents.

Instructing the officials of the health department, the Commissioner said that special attention to be given to vaccination of non-present children at their houses on the coverage day, birth of new babies, refusal cases and children of mobile families so that no child is left without administration of polio drops during the campaign.

He said that a report regarding coverage of refusal cases and vaccine target of the day achieved shall be submitted. The commissioner appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams visiting house to house for polio vaccination.

District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion.

APP/rzq -mwq

