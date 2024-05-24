Commissioner Visits Heatwave Camp
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the heatwave emergency response
camp organized by the Municipal Corporation here on Friday.
She checked presence of doctors, supporting staff and stock of medicine.
The commissioner said the camp had been set up to provide rapid treatment facilities
to people and directed for provision of quality medical services to patients suffering
from heatwave.
Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto also accompanied him.
