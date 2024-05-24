Commissioner visits heatwave camp

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the heatwave emergency response

camp organized by the Municipal Corporation here on Friday.

She checked presence of doctors, supporting staff and stock of medicine.

The commissioner said the camp had been set up to provide rapid treatment facilities

to people and directed for provision of quality medical services to patients suffering

from heatwave.

Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto also accompanied him.