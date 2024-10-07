Commissioner visits high school

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited Government Ambala Muslim High School on Monday

to review teaching and learning process.

He instructed the principal and teachers to work hard to help students achieve

their dreams.

The commissioner directed the principal to utilize school council funds to address the issues

immediately.

The commissioner said the Punjab government was paying special attention on education

and providing scholarships to talented students for higher education.

Later, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inspected 'Model Cart Market' at Shaheen Chowk where

he met with shopkeepers and customers to get feedback about the market.