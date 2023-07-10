Commissioner visits historical places in Bhera

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday visited historical places located in Bhera tehsil.

Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, Director Walled City Authority Najamus-Saqib and Assistant Commissioner Hakim Khan accompanied him.

The commissioner reviewed the ongoing restoration work at railway station Bhera, Jamia Masjid Bagwia, which was built during the Sher Shah Suri era, Baoli temple, built in the era of Queen Victoria, and the main Imambargah.

He said that the Walled City Authority was taking steps to restore the historical status of Bhera city.

Najamus-Saqib said the railway station would be converted into a museum and a restaurant would be established here, while the Baoli temple would be restored to its original state and the walled city would also build a park there so that tourists could take rest there and visit the river Jhelum by tourist vans or on foot.

He ordered the historical gate Chakwala to be retrieved from the land mafia and the banners to be removed, while also taking notice of the poor restoration work of the Jamia Masjid with a grant of more than Rs 40 million of the Department of Archaeology.