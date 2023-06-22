Commissioner visits historical site of Chaheen Jo Daro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch visited the historical site of Chaheen JO Daro near Village Jamal Keerio near Nawabshah and collected information about historical items found from there.

On the occasion, in-charge Chaheen jo Daro and Deputy Director Bilawal Institute Nazeer Ahmed Zardari informed Commissioner that a French team in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism is excavating the site during the last eight years and has found score of historical items and also found some human skeletons. Apart from this, the team has also found animal shells, skeletons, artificial jewellery, pottery, stamps and other items from the site, which would be placed at the museum after the completion of work.

Later Commissioner visited and inspected the under-construction museum rest house for the residence of a French Archeologist.

On the occasion, Commissioner expressed thanks to the French government and its archaeology team, which excavated the historical site Chaheen Jo Daro and highlighted the ancient history of Sindh.

Commissioner said that Sindh government is taking steps to preserve the ancient items found at the historical site which is pleasing.