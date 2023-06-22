Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Historical Site Of Chaheen Jo Daro

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Commissioner visits historical site of Chaheen Jo Daro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch visited the historical site of Chaheen JO Daro near Village Jamal Keerio near Nawabshah and collected information about historical items found from there.

On the occasion, in-charge Chaheen jo Daro and Deputy Director Bilawal Institute Nazeer Ahmed Zardari informed Commissioner that a French team in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism is excavating the site during the last eight years and has found score of historical items and also found some human skeletons. Apart from this, the team has also found animal shells, skeletons, artificial jewellery, pottery, stamps and other items from the site, which would be placed at the museum after the completion of work.

Later Commissioner visited and inspected the under-construction museum rest house for the residence of a French Archeologist.

On the occasion, Commissioner expressed thanks to the French government and its archaeology team, which excavated the historical site Chaheen Jo Daro and highlighted the ancient history of Sindh.

Commissioner said that Sindh government is taking steps to preserve the ancient items found at the historical site which is pleasing.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Nawabshah SITE From Government

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

48 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

43 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

43 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

43 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

43 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

43 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

41 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

41 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

41 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

41 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan