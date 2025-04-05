Commissioner visits HIV screening camps in Taunsa

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, visited Taunsa to review healthcare efforts, particularly HIV/AIDS prevention measures.

He inspected the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Taunsa and three other HIV/AIDS screening camps, set up in the city. These camps are located at Postgraduate Boys College, Mohallah Chacha Wala, and Dera Sardar Mano Khan (Katchi Abadi), under the supervision of the Punjab AIDS Control Programme.

During the visit, Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed interacted with doctors, paramedical staff, teams from the Health Department, and the Punjab AIDS Control Programme.

He also spoke to men and women present at the screening camps.

He emphasized the importance of timely diagnosis in preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS and urged citizens to undergo screening to protect their own and their families’ health. “A healthy future starts with early screening,” he said.

The commissioner said that the main goal of these camps is to raise awareness and help prevent the spread of this sensitive disease. He thoroughly reviewed the available medical facilities, staff performance, and services being provided. He also received a detailed briefing from the medical teams.