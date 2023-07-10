Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Hockey Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner visits hockey stadium

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the hockey stadium at Madina Town, here on Monday.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Hamad and Olympian Rana Mujahid briefed her while Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi was also present.

The commissioner directed WASA authorities to provide water connection for the new astroturf in the practice ground. She also reviewed applications for commercialization of shops around the stadium for revenue generation.

The commissioner also directed for construction of wash rooms and removing encroachments around the stadium.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Water

Recent Stories

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

40 seconds ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

12 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

27 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan