Commissioner visits hockey stadium

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the hockey stadium at Madina Town, here on Monday.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Hamad and Olympian Rana Mujahid briefed her while Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi was also present.

The commissioner directed WASA authorities to provide water connection for the new astroturf in the practice ground. She also reviewed applications for commercialization of shops around the stadium for revenue generation.

The commissioner also directed for construction of wash rooms and removing encroachments around the stadium.