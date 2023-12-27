Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Holy Family Hospital To Review Renovation Project

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday visited Holy Family Hospital and reviewed physical progress of the ongoing expansion and renovation project at the hospital.

The Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr. Umar, Medical Superintendent (MS) Holy Family Dr. Ijaz Ahmed and Xeon Building were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner visited different parts of the hospital and was given a briefing by the Building Department on the ongoing work.

The Commissioner was informed that 99 percent tile work at the ground floor had been completed.

A two-way road would be constructed in front of the Holy Family hospital to give easy access to the hospital.

The Commissioner directed the authorities that the problems of the basement of the hospital should also be solved immediately.

Overall 60% work on the Holy Family Hospital had been completed, he added.

The physical progress in the new building is 56% while the progress in the old building is 66%, he said adding, the deadline for the Holy Family project is February 20.

The reconstruction work would be completed before the deadline. Up-gradation of 100 government hospitals is in progress across Punjab.

The Holy Family is being converted into a modern hospital, he said.

Work on revamping of BBH's OPD is in progress which would be completed at a cost of Rs 160 million while Rs 110 million had been provided to DHQ Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner said, Punjab government was making all-out efforts to provide quality medical facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi.

After completion of the Holy Family hospital, it would provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the patients, he added.

