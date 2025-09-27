Commissioner visits hospital

Open Menu

Published September 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan paid a surprise visit to Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital to assess the quality of medical services being provided to patients.

During his visit, the Commissioner inspected the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Block and other wards, where he met with patients and their families. He inquired about their treatment and prayed for their speedy recovery.

At the men’s registration area, he observed that although all four counters were functional, patients were not standing in queues. He advised the patients to line up properly so that the slip issuance process could be carried out efficiently and patients could see the doctors on time.

At the women’s counters, only two out of five counters were operational, causing delays and inconvenience for female patients. Expressing strong dissatisfaction, the Commissioner instructed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure full staffing at all counters and uninterrupted issuance of registration slips, especially to prevent long waits for women seeking medical attention and medicines.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan also conducted a detailed inspection of the OPD, cardiology department, and other wards. Patients and their attendants shared several concerns, upon which he immediately directed the relevant officials to take prompt action on the spot.

