Commissioner Visits Hospital, Corona Testing Lab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:23 PM

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood along with DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Government Mula Bakhsh Hospital and a corona testing laboratory here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood along with DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Government Mula Bakhsh Hospital and a corona testing laboratory here on Tuesday.

Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, Principal Sargodha Medical College Dr Humaira Akram and MS Dr Rehana Rasheed were also present.

The commissioner directed to improve more cleanliness and also reviewed performance of the nursing staff.

She sought the performance report of doctors of the DHQ Teaching Hospital and Sargodha Medical College from the director Health within three days.

Later, Commissioner Dr Farah Masood also inspected the under construction coronalaboratory adjacent to the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

