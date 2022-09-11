UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Hospital, Inspects Facilities, Cleanliness

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Commissioner visits hospital, inspects facilities, cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Divisional Commissioner Amir Jan paid a surprise visit to Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital and inspected provision of medical facilities, cleanliness and anti-dengue arrangements, here on Sunday.

He inspected different wards including emergency and asked patients about the facilities being provided to them and the behaviour of the doctors and paramedical staff with them. He inspected cleanliness conditions and dengue surveillance in the hospital.

The commissioner promised that all available resources would be provided for the health sector besides ensuring modern medical facilities, availability of medicines and staff. He stressed doctors, nurses and other staff to deal with patients in a polite manner.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Visit Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

10 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

20 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.