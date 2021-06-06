Commissioner visits hospital, reviews vaccination process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan visited General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Sunday and reviewed the vaccination process against COVID-19 there.

He directed the staff of vaccination center to deal the visitors politely and with honor so that vaccination target could be achieved as per the government instructions.

CEO Health Dr Mushaq Sipra said that the vaccination center remained functional from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and all necessary facilities were being provided to the visitors especially senior citizens.

DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers of Health department were also present on the occasion.