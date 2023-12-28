Commissioner visits hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday visited Government Doctor

Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital, Government TB

Hospital, and Nursing College and Hostel.

He directed that the construction work should be completed within the stipulated time,

emphasizing that substandard work would not be tolerated.

The commissioner issued directives for underground installation of electricity, gas, and water pipes

in three hospitals and took measures to install an RO plant at Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital.

He emphasized commencing repairs from the other side along with the demolition of the

old building structures.

The commissioner instructed daily inspections of the construction work by MS and other officials

and enhance strength of labour on all projects.

It was mentioned that at a cost of Rs 360 million, renovation and maintenance work was underway

at Government Doctor Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and the old building of Government Mola Bakhsh

Hospital.

Additionally, Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital's project involves the renovation of operation

theaters, nurseries, waiting areas, laboratories, and bathrooms.

The Nursing College and Hostel was also undergoing a renovation and maintenance project costing

Rs 40 million.

The commissioner inspected facilities being provided to the outdoor patients in all three hospitals

during the visit besides interacting with patients.