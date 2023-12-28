Commissioner Visits Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday visited Government Doctor
Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital, Government TB
Hospital, and Nursing College and Hostel.
He directed that the construction work should be completed within the stipulated time,
emphasizing that substandard work would not be tolerated.
The commissioner issued directives for underground installation of electricity, gas, and water pipes
in three hospitals and took measures to install an RO plant at Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital.
He emphasized commencing repairs from the other side along with the demolition of the
old building structures.
The commissioner instructed daily inspections of the construction work by MS and other officials
and enhance strength of labour on all projects.
It was mentioned that at a cost of Rs 360 million, renovation and maintenance work was underway
at Government Doctor Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and the old building of Government Mola Bakhsh
Hospital.
Additionally, Government Mola Bakhsh Hospital's project involves the renovation of operation
theaters, nurseries, waiting areas, laboratories, and bathrooms.
The Nursing College and Hostel was also undergoing a renovation and maintenance project costing
Rs 40 million.
The commissioner inspected facilities being provided to the outdoor patients in all three hospitals
during the visit besides interacting with patients.