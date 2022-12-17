UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Hospitals Of Ratodero, Naudero

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner visits Hospitals of Ratodero, Naudero

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Saturday paid a visit of Taluka Hospital Ratodero and Basic Health unit Naudero (Larkana) to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During the visit, he enquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of hospitals to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospitals.

He directed the authorities concerned to resolve basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

Commissioner said that special care should be taken for cleanliness in the hospital and the treatment of patients should be improved and along with this, the food of the patients should also be taken care of so that they do not suffer.

He directed the MS to ensure attendance of doctors and staff and supply of free medicines and special care of patients.

On this occasion, the commissioner visited different wards and also took information from the patients.

He said that the building of the hospital has now become good and the management has also improved.

He also visited various sections of the Hospital including general ward, OPD block.

Aijaz Ali Leghari, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero, Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Ratodero, senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.

