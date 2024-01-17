Commissioner visits hospitals, orders expediting renovation work

Open Menu

January 17, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and the Government TB Hospital on Wednesday and inspected the ongoing renovation work.

He took notice of the slow progress of the ongoing construction and renovation work despite availability of funds and ordered the SE Buildings Construction that work should be carried out in two shifts.

Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti also directed Sargodha Medical College Principal Dr. Humaira Akram to appoint MS Dr. Mushtaq Bashir and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran as monitoring officers for the morning and evening shifts, respectively, and made it clear that he would also inspect the ongoing work in the evening.

The commissioner ordered to start demolition of part of the old hospital building soon and also ordered to initiate the project of building a bridge for pedestrians to connect the old and new buildings.

He emphasised the need to expedite the appointment of a permanent MS for the Government TB Hospital by contacting the health secretary.

The commissioner was informed that construction and renovation work of the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Government TB Hospital and the Government Moolabakhsh Hospital was ongoing with funds of Rs 420 million. The Punjab government had now increased funds to Rs 820 million, which would be utilised to demolish the old part of the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital building and to rebuild new wall as well. Similarly, other construction and renovation works in all three hospitals would be completed.

The commissioner was informed that the Punjab government had also approved funds for construction and renovation of the Sargodha Medical College. The commissioner ordered to get start of construction and renovation work at the college as well. The SE Building, SE Highways and other officers were also present.

