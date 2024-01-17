Commissioner Visits Hospitals, Orders Expediting Renovation Work
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and the Government TB Hospital on Wednesday and inspected the ongoing renovation work.
He took notice of the slow progress of the ongoing construction and renovation work despite availability of funds and ordered the SE Buildings Construction that work should be carried out in two shifts.
Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti also directed Sargodha Medical College Principal Dr. Humaira Akram to appoint MS Dr. Mushtaq Bashir and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran as monitoring officers for the morning and evening shifts, respectively, and made it clear that he would also inspect the ongoing work in the evening.
The commissioner ordered to start demolition of part of the old hospital building soon and also ordered to initiate the project of building a bridge for pedestrians to connect the old and new buildings.
He emphasised the need to expedite the appointment of a permanent MS for the Government TB Hospital by contacting the health secretary.
The commissioner was informed that construction and renovation work of the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Government TB Hospital and the Government Moolabakhsh Hospital was ongoing with funds of Rs 420 million. The Punjab government had now increased funds to Rs 820 million, which would be utilised to demolish the old part of the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital building and to rebuild new wall as well. Similarly, other construction and renovation works in all three hospitals would be completed.
The commissioner was informed that the Punjab government had also approved funds for construction and renovation of the Sargodha Medical College. The commissioner ordered to get start of construction and renovation work at the college as well. The SE Building, SE Highways and other officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First Lady calls for universal access to assistive technology1 minute ago
-
Marriage hall fined12 minutes ago
-
PR police arrested 3,913 people over crimes against Railways properties in 202312 minutes ago
-
CIA meeting held to review performance21 minutes ago
-
RDA delegation visits LDA Office, gets briefing on reforms21 minutes ago
-
BISP announces Benazir survey for eligible households to avail assistance and future facilities22 minutes ago
-
Blast leaves nine injured in Quetta22 minutes ago
-
Khalil George condemns suicidal attack in Quetta22 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, 5 injured in road mishaps31 minutes ago
-
Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP31 minutes ago
-
Anti-theft crackdown continues, HESCO detects 288 more connections32 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to hospital in Lakki Marwat32 minutes ago