Commissioner visits IDP camp, Hangu

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Kohat, Syed Mutassam BIllah Shah alongside DIG Kohat Region Abbas Majeed Marwat has visited the Internally Displace Persons' (IDP) camp in Hangu district.

He also held an emergency press conference at the DPO Office, Hangu and gave a detailed briefing to the media about the ongoing relief activities for the victims, government measures, and the current situation in the area.

