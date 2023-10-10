Commissioner visits IRRC, emphasizes provision of best sanitation services to citizens

Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday visited the Integrated Resource Recovery Centre (IRRC) and emphasized the provision of the best sanitation services to citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday visited the Integrated Resource Recovery Centre (IRRC) and emphasized the provision of the best sanitation services to citizens.

During the visit, he commended the IRRC operated by WSSCM (Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan) for its significant contribution to maintaining a clean and environmentally friendly region.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Abdur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Ayesha Tahir, General Manager WSSCM, Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar, Manager of HR & Admin, Imran Afridi, and Deputy Manager of Solid Waste Management, Muhammad Ishaq were also present on the occasion.

General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar briefed Commissioner Mardan about WSSCM's operations particularly the conversion of organic waste into organic fertilizers at the Integrated Resource Recovery Centre.

He highlighted the uniqueness of the centre as the only facility of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Integrated Resource Recovery Centre serves multiple purposes, including contributing to a cleaner environment, promoting organic farming in the province, and generating employment opportunities in line with the project's slogan, "Trash is Cash.", he told

Engineer Akbar outlined the company's comprehensive strategy to enhance the cleanliness and greenery of Mardan city.

The centre handles daily collection and safe disposal of 160 tons of waste from the city. Additionally, under the IRRC system, five tons of organic waste is converted into organic fertilizers on a daily basis.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai expressed satisfaction and reiterated the government's commitment to utilize all available resources to offer citizens of Mardan best sanitation services possible.

He emphasized that providing exceptional service delivery to the citizens remains their top priority and directed relevant authorities to take measures to reduce the use of plastic.