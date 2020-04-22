Commissioner visits isolation ward at PMCH; directs for provision of all facilities to corona affected people

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday visited an isolation ward established at Peoples Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for the treatment of coronavirus affected people and witnessed the treatment facilities being provided the patients.

Peoples Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, Registrar Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli, Peoples Medical Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Saeeda Baloch and others were present on the occasion.

The commissioner during the visit of the isolation ward instructed for the provision of all facilities including health and food to the affected corona patients.

He also instructed the doctors and paramedical staff to adopt and implement all the preventive measures.

The medical superintendent briefing the commissioner said at present 65 corona affected patients were under treatment at the isolation ward who were getting best treatment and food facility while all protective and safety material was provided to the medical staff.

He said the isolation ward consisted 100 beds out of which 45 beds were allocated for intensive care patients.

He said in case of additional demand, more isolation wards would be set up at the PMCH.

The medical superintendent said four corona affected persons of Shaheed Benazirabad and one patient of district Sanghar had completely recovered and proceeded to their homes.