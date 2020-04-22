UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Isolation Ward At PMCH; Directs For Provision Of All Facilities To Corona Affected People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Commissioner visits isolation ward at PMCH; directs for provision of all facilities to corona affected people

Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday visited an isolation ward established at Peoples Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for the treatment of coronavirus affected people and witnessed the treatment facilities being provided the patients

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday visited an isolation ward established at Peoples Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for the treatment of coronavirus affected people and witnessed the treatment facilities being provided the patients.

Peoples Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, Registrar Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli, Peoples Medical Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Saeeda Baloch and others were present on the occasion.

The commissioner during the visit of the isolation ward instructed for the provision of all facilities including health and food to the affected corona patients.

He also instructed the doctors and paramedical staff to adopt and implement all the preventive measures.

The medical superintendent briefing the commissioner said at present 65 corona affected patients were under treatment at the isolation ward who were getting best treatment and food facility while all protective and safety material was provided to the medical staff.

He said the isolation ward consisted 100 beds out of which 45 beds were allocated for intensive care patients.

He said in case of additional demand, more isolation wards would be set up at the PMCH.

The medical superintendent said four corona affected persons of Shaheed Benazirabad and one patient of district Sanghar had completely recovered and proceeded to their homes.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Visit Sanghar Gulshan All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Business Closures Over COVID-19 Cost Switzerland $ ..

46 seconds ago

COVID-19 Model Warns Failure to Release Inmates Ca ..

48 seconds ago

Pompeo Says US Providing Additional $270Mln in COV ..

50 seconds ago

15000 police officials to perform duty during Rama ..

6 minutes ago

One died, five injured in accident in Mithi

6 minutes ago

Govt to have 20,000 COVID-19 testing capacity dail ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.